2022-23 All-USA Today Girls Volleyball Team

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Volleyball Team!

These 25 All-USA Team members will be honored as Nominees for national Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. The Winner will be Revealed this summer during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top Athletes in 31 boys and girls sports Awards categories, as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

