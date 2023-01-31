2022-23 All-USA Today Girls Volleyball Team

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2022-23 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Volleyball Team!

These 25 All-USA Team members will be honored as Nominees for national Girls Volleyball Player of the Year. The Winner will be Revealed this summer during an on-demand broadcast that will feature top Athletes in 31 boys and girls sports Awards categories, as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

And the Nominees are …

2022-23 ALL-USA TODAY HSSA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

Olivia BabcockOH, Sierra Canyon High School (California) — SR

Neomi BeachOH, Hamilton High School (Arizona) — SR

Julia BlyashovOH, Cathedral Catholic High School (California) — SR

Eloise BrandewieMB, Bishop Hartley High School (Ohio) — SR

Nya BuntonOH, duPont Manual High School (Kentucky) — SR

Jordyn ByrdOH, Cardinal Mooney High School (Florida) — SR

Chloe ChicoineOH, McCutcheon High School (Indiana) — SR

Gaby CornierL/DS, Chattahoochee High School (Georgia) — SR

Brooklyn DeLeyeOH, Washburn Rural High School (Kansas) — SR

Rain in IlawoS, Sierra Canyon High School (Calif.) — JR

Sydney JordanOH, Ridge Point High School (Texas) — SR

Lakin LaurendineOH, Jackson Academy (Mississippi) — SR

Kennedy MartinOH, Nation Ford High School (South Carolina) — SR

Pamela McCuneMB, St John’s College High School (Washington, DC) — SR

Ashley MullenS, Liberty High School (Missouri) — SR

Bianna MuonekeOH, Cypress Ranch High School (Texas) — SR

Harper MurrayOH Skyline High School (Michigan) — SR

Gigi NavarreteL/DS, Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School (Illinois) — SR

Kennedy PhelanS, Fayetteville High School (Arkansas) — SR

Bergen ReillyS/RS, O’Gorman High School (South Dakota) — SR

Reese RobbinsMB, Timberview High School (Texas) — SR

Ava SarafaS/DS, Marian High School (Michigan) — SR

Ella SwindleS, Rock Bridge High School (Missouri) — SR

Molly TuozzoL/DS, The Woodlands High School (Texas) — SR

Whitney WoodrowS, Assumption High School (Kentucky) — SR