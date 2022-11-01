2022-23 ACC Basketball Preview: Louisville Cardinals

Kenny Payne takes control of Louisville after a three-year stint as an Assistant Coach with the New York Knicks

Kenny Payne takes control of Louisville after a three-year stint as an Assistant Coach with the New York Knicks

READ: Boston College Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Kenny Payne (1st season)

2021 Year in Review

Record: 13-19 (6-14)
ACC Finish: 11th
KenPom Ranking: 127 (173 offense, 114 defense)
ACC Tournament: 84-74 W vs. Georgia Tech, 51-50 W vs. Virginia

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button