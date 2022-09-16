2022-2023 Women’s Basketball Captains Unveiled

RIVERDALE, NY – Head Coach Heather Vulin has announced a set of three Captains for the upcoming 2022-2023 Women’s basketball season.

Senior standout guard Dee Dee Davis will be joined by forwards Brazil Harvey-Carr and Christina Katsamouri .

“We are excited to announce our team Captains for the 2022-2023 season will be Dee Dee Davis , Christina Katsamouri and Brazil Harvey-Carr ,” said Vulin. “These three student-athletes have emerged as leaders on the court, in the classroom, and the locker room.”

Davis, a local product from The Bronx, has established herself as one of the premier offensive threats in the MAAC. Last year, the First Team All-MAAC and Second Team All-Met honoree turned in a stellar season. She finished the season averaging 18.3 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Davis scored her 1,000th point last season in an 18-point effort to help send the Jaspers past Canisius in the Quarterfinals of the MAAC Championship (61-49). Her 18 points per game were second in the MAAC and 40th in the nation.

“This will be Dee Dee’s second year as captain. Dee Dee was a wonderful Captain last year, and her leadership and play were Instrumental in leading us to the MAAC Championship Game. With the adversity we faced of having eight new players last year and still having to deal with COVID, I thought she and Courtney [Warley] were terrific leaders and found a way to connect our team on and off the court.”

Harvey-Carr, a junior from Camden, NJ, joined the Jaspers last season after spending two years at the University of Rhode Island. Appearing in 31 games, starting in 30 of those, Harvey-Carr turned in 12.2 points per game, 6.9 boards, and 2.5 assists which earned her Third Team All-MAAC honors. Harvey-Carr netted 22 points in the MAAC Championship semifinal against Quinnipiac to help propel the Jaspers to their first MAAC Championship game appearance since 2003.

“Brazil is an Incredible competitor who loves basketball. Her passion for this game is genuine, and her commitment to her game and her teammates is elite. Even though this is just Brazil’s second year with the program, her energy and experience will be valuable assets to our Captain group.”

Katsamouri, a senior from Thessaloniki, Greece, appeared in 20 games last season. Katsamouri will serve as the leader in the locker room and has been an integral part of the team in her four years. Over her career, she has appeared in a total of 56 games, making six starts.

“Christina and Brazil will be first-time Captains in our program and will have big shoes to fill in replacing Courtney Warley who was a four-time captain for us, but both ladies are ready to lead. Christina has been a high-energy player since she stepped foot on campus. She is also an incredible teammate and leader, and now as a senior, I think she will be a wonderful Captain because she has earned the respect of her teammates because of her love for this team and her #playGREEN mentality.”

Vulin noted, “I am so proud of these young women and know they will do a phenomenal job leading our team.”

The 2022-2023 Women’s basketball season begins in Draddy Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 7, when Wagner comes to Riverdale for a 7 pm tilt.