2022-2023 Waterloo boys basketball preview

2022-2023 Waterloo boys basketball preview

Here’s a look at the 2022-2023 Waterloo boys basketball team (with all Quotes from Coach Jason Wise):

Head Coach: Jason Wise (10th season)

Assistant Coaches: John Herchek, Gavin English

2021-2022 Record: 6-16 (6-8 MVAC Scarlet Tier)

Returning Letterwinners (7): Navarre Alhassan, Ryan Wise, Anthony Podojil, Aiden Hall, Drew Flarida, Jackson Eichler, Kyle Werbeck

Letterwinners Lost (2): Luke Simons, Drake Miller

Outlook: Replacing that Magical core that led to a district title in 2019-2020, with Kyle Shockley starring for another year after, has not been easy for the Vikings. Indeed, Waterloo posted a losing record last season for the first time since 2017-18, despite some remarkable performances by Navarre Alhassan and Luke Simons. The bad news is Simons, the Vikings’ leading scorer, graduated. The good news is Alhassan, who finished close behind Simons, is back, along with six other returning letterwinners. While Waterloo doesn’t have a ton of size (its tallest player is 6-3), it has the athleticism to “play a much faster paced game” and to “create offense in transition.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button