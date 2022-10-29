2022-2023 USC men’s basketball roster with jersey numbers
With Lincoln Riley replacing Clay Helton, USC football is once again a Very Big Deal at the end of October and the beginning of November. One year ago, USC hoops was the talk of the school. USC’s basketball success in the past two years has been a cause for gratitude and optimism. Trojan hoops has rarely been more consistent in terms of making the NCAA Tournament. Remember that the 2020 team would have made the Big Dance as well, but the Pandemic canceled that particular edition of March Madness.
This November, USC football reigns supreme, but the basketball program still has NCAA Tournament expectations.
Get every jersey number for the Trojans’ 2022-2023 roster. The season begins Nov. 7 and features a number of high-profile nonconference games before the heart of the Pac-12 season begins on Dec. 30.
Jersey numbers are below:
Andy Enfield said at Pac-12 Media Day that freshman guard Oziyah Sellers is “an elite shooter.”
“He’s the best shooter in our program, one of the best shooters I’ve ever coached and that includes the NBA as well.”
