2022-2023 Tennessee Basketball Preview: The Backcourt

Tennessee will go as the guards go

As most teams are in the modern era of college basketball, this year’s Tennessee roster is guard-dominant. Simply put, the Vols will go as the guards go. Particularly based on the performances of senior guards Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi.

James is the unquestioned leader of this year’s team. He’s coming off a junior season in which he emerged as one of the better all-around players in the country after overcoming an early-season slump to shoot 43.8% from three on 5.3 attempts over the final nine games. James’ Offensive outburst was key to Tennessee making a run to win the SEC Tournament.

The Charleston, South Carolina native returns as the Vols’ second leading returning scorer after averaging 10.3 points per game. James also led the Vols in rebounding with 6.0 rebounds per game and was a strong presence on the defensive end, effectively guarding positions one through four. They recorded 46 steals and blocked a team-high 34 shots.

Vescovi, a preseason All-SEC First Team member, returns as the SEC’s premier 3-point shooter. Tennessee’s leading returning scorer averaged 13.3 points per game a year ago when he became just the second Vol in program history (Chris Lofton) to make 100 or more 3-pointers in a season. He finished with 102 total made three’s, made multiple 3’s in 30 of Tennessee’s 35 games and registered double-figure scoring outputs in 28 games.

Tennessee shot a league-best 35.9% from three last season with Vescovi leading the way. The Uruguayan shot 40.3% on his 253 attempts, including 44.5% during SEC play.