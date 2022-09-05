2022-2023 Orlando Magic Fantasy Basketball Breakdown

While they earned their #1 overall pick in this past draft, losing in real life doesn’t mean that there aren’t Fantasy assets to be had on this roster. Every team has something to look forward to in the NBA. Let’s discuss what we should expect from the Orlando Magic this season.

Orlando Magic Fantasy Preview

Depth Chart

Pos Starter Backup PG Cole Anthony Markelle Fultz SG Jalen Suggs RJ Hampton SF Paolo Banchero Franz Wagner PF Jonathan Isaac Chuma Okeke C Wendall Carter Jr. Mo Wagner

Point Guard:

Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz could have their roles on the depth chart switched, but I highly doubt it. We won’t know for sure until we get closer to preseason. Anthony gave us 16 points, 5 boards, and 6 assists per game in 65 games last year. But he was also maddening as he shot below 34% from three on six Threes per game. Markelle Fultz, the former #1 overall pick with the 76ers is a feel-good story and gave us 11/3/6 in 18 games, but with an even worse 24% three-point percentage. I can imagine Fultz getting more than the 20 minutes per game he got last year, but I think that potential the former #1 overall pick has would need to show up sooner rather than later to overtake Anthony. Anthony is a viable Fantasy option with those numbers, but I’d be lying if I wasn’t worried about his usage rate with Paolo in the mix.

Shooting Guard:

Jalen Suggs has the same issue as Cole Anthony from a Fantasy perspective. Paolo is likely to be the unquestioned top dog in terms of usage rate, as the incoming #1 overall pick. Jalen Suggs gave us 12/4/4 in his Rookie season last year, in 27 minutes per game, with a measly 21% from three on four Threes per game. He left a lot to be desired, as the 5th pick overall, but he absolutely showed flashes of talent. I’m not exactly sure what the Magic are trying to build, as Suggs, Fultz, and Anthony, all play the same position for the most part, but I’ll trust the front office that there is a plan. From a Fantasy perspective, there are better options than Suggs…even in late rounds.

Small Forward:

Paolo, Paolo, Paolo. It’s going to be all about the Rookie for the Magic this year. The 6’10”, 250lb forward has all the tools. He averaged 17 and 8 in college at Duke, and his role in the NBA might be a bit more all-encompassing. In two games of the NBA Summer League, Paolo averaged 20 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds per game. I expect a 25%+ usage rate for Banchero to lead the team. He’s a playmaker and a scorer. He’s currently my 29th-ranked PF (though I believe they’ll play him at the SF) in fantasy.

Power Forward:

I’ll be completely avoiding Jonathan Isaac in Fantasy this year. He hasn’t played in two years, and I imagine he’ll be eased into action and given load management plans throughout the year. He’s a special asset in Fantasy as he averages almost 3 stocks per game, which is a scarce stat to chase. He also hasn’t averaged more than 12 points per game in a season yet. He’s one of those players who’s better in real life than in fantasy. Don’t chase the hype.

Center:

Wendall Carter Jr. is one of the players on this team who could have a Stellar Fantasy season without a high usage rate. Carter Jr. had the best season of his career last year with 15 points and 10 boards on the season. They added 3 assists and over 1 stock per game. All this was with a 20% usage rate, but even if that were to drop down to 15%, he could still average a double-double and get his stocks. He’s my 26th-ranked Center of the year, currently.

Key Bench Players:

Fultz and the Wagner Brothers if there’s an injury.

Sleepers:

Wendall Carter Jr. could be an afterthought in drafts this year, but the Talent and skill set make him someone that could matter on your Fantasy team.

Busts:

Jonathan Isaac

