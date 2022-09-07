2022-2023 MSU Women’s basketball season schedule officially announced

After finishing with a 15-15 record last season, MSU will start its season off against Saginaw Valley State in an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Michigan State Women’s basketball has released its schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The team will play 18 games at home in the Breslin Center along with 18 league games for the second-straight season.

MSU will start the season with five straight home games in early November. Their only true road game of the non-conference portion of the season will be at Central Michigan Nov. 19.

The Spartan’s will compete in the Phil Knight Invitational along with North Carolina, Oregon and Iowa State, who all made the NCAA tournament last year. They will face Iowa State in the first round of that tournament.

The ACC/B1G Challenge will kick off in December, followed by the opening of conference play against Purdue at home on Dec. 5.

The Big Ten season will conclude with the 30th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning on March 1, 2023.

Following the selection of TV games, the Big Ten will announce game times.

See the full schedule here:

