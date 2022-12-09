2022-2023 girls’ basketball preview for Courier/Intell area

Are you ready for high school girls’ basketball?

Here are some things to follow as the season bounces along:

Five storylines to watch

How good is Lansdale Catholic this season?

The answer is very good. LC graduated only one starter — Lauren Edwards — from a Squad that advanced to the PIAA 4A state title game. Although she was a key player, the Crusaders will fill her spot with Abington transfer Jaida Helm. They boast an impressive starting five that also includes senior Gabby Casey, junior Olivia Boccella as well as sophomores Sanyiah Littlejohn and Nadia Yemola — all starters on last year’s state runner-up squad.

Will Germantown Academy return to the top of the Inter-Ac?

GA has won 20 Inter-Academic League titles under Coach Sherri Retif, but last year, Penn Charter captured its first league championship since 1998, defeating Episcopal Academy in the title game. The Patriots return the nucleus of last year’s young Squad and look to once again find themselves in the league’s top spot.

Can Archbishop Wood make it three in a row and win the 5A state title?

Archbishop Wood is coming off back-to-back state title wins in Class 4A. This year, the Vikings will be competing in 5A. Although they lost 2022 Class 4A PA Player of the Year Ryanne Allen, who is seeing significant playing time at Vanderbilt, the cupboard is hardly bare. The Vikings boast a deep and talented roster. On any given night Deja Evans, Ava Renninger, Allie Fleming, Delaney Finnegan, Emily Knouse or Kara Meredith could lead the team in scoring.

How will Souderton handle a season of high expectations?

Souderton surprised some by capturing the SOL Colonial Division title last season without a senior on its roster. This year the team, led by Northwestern commit Casey Harter, is a heavy favorite to repeat and make a deep postseason run. The Indians — minus two of their ‘bigs’ — fell to Abington in the title game of its own season-opening tournament. The Ghosts were also without a key starter.

How will three-time Defending SOL Patriot Champion Pennsbury fare this season?

The fortunes of the Falcons have improved dramatically since Frank Sciolla took over the helm, and coinciding with the team’s rise to the top was the arrival on the scene of Ava Sciolla, the 2022 Class 6A PA Player of the Year who is now playing for perennial national powerhouse University of Maryland. Even without Ava Sciolla, look for the Falcons to once again be a tough out.

Five surprise teams to watch

Council Rock North – Three years after winning a share of the SOL Patriot title, an injury-plagued Rock North Squad won just four games last year. The division promises to be tough, but with a healthy squad, Rock North, which already has two wins, should be much more competitive.

Council Rock South – The Golden Hawks have a deep and talented squad that will be heard from this season in an SOL Patriot Division that in recent years has been a two-team race between Pennsbury and Neshaminy.

Gwynedd Mercy Academy – Winners of four straight District One 4A titles, the Monarchs return just two starters — Hannah Griffin and Dylan Burke — from last year’s district and AACA Championship squad, but they have some promising young players and have always gotten better as the year progressed under Coach Tom Lonergan. Look for them to be among the top three in the AACA.

North Penn – The Knights return the core of last year’s young Squad that struggled in the tough SOL Colonial. They will be anchored by returning Veterans Abby Plaugher, Caleigh Sperling and Oliva Stone, who can put points on the board. It’s a safe bet the Knights will surprise some teams this year.

Pennridge – The Rams boast a solid nucleus of players led by four-year veteran Katie Yoder. Last year’s 6-10 record in Patriot Division play, which tied the Rams for fifth in the six-team division, was their best in four years. Look for the Rams to be heard from in the SOL under first-year Coach Jason Rapp.

Bold predictions

Archbishop Wood will take on Lansdale Catholic in the PCL title game at the Palestra

The two teams met in the PIAA 4A state title game at Hershey last winter, and it is not a stretch to expect a rematch on the PCL’s biggest stage.

The SOL Patriot Division title is up for grabs and promises to be one of the most interesting Races

For the past three years, the division was a two-team race with Neshaminy and Pennsbury vying for the top spot and the Falcons winning the last two titles Outright while sharing the third with Neshaminy, which has been a perennial division power. Neshaminy enters the season as the favorite this season, but Pennsbury and Council Rock South will be heard from as well.

Abington will make its move in the SOL Liberty

Plymouth Whitemarsh has owned the SOL Liberty and has not lost in league play since Feb. 1, 2020. The Ghosts were second behind the 2022 PIAA 6A state Champions last season and third the previous two years. PW lost three starters from last year’s 34-0 squad, and the one team standing between the Colonials and another SOL title is Abington.

The area will once again boast some of the state’s top players

In 2022, Archbishop Wood’s Ryanne Allen and Pennsbury’s Ava Sciolla were PA Players of the year in Class 4A and 6A, respectively. In 2021, Wood’s Kaitlyn Orihel and Central Bucks West’s Maddie Burke earned those honors. This year, LC senior Gabby Casey is certainly a frontrunner in 4A, and Wood’s Deja Evans could fit the bill in 5A. In 6A, Souderton’s Casey Harter, Neshaminy’s Reese Zemitis and Abington’s Cire Worley should be in the hunt for that honor.

Council Rock South will earn a berth in the PIAA 6A State Tournament

This is the year the Golden Hawks will take the next step and earn a state berth. Last year, the Hawks’ season ended in the first round of districts, but that won’t happen this year. Senior Jess Mangoni, who was sidelined most of last season after a strong start, will be a contributor on an already deep squad.

Must-see games

Trenton Catholic at George School, Friday, Dec. 23, 7 pm – The contest is the second of two games in the Coach Khaliq Classic in memory of the team’s former Assistant who passed away after the 2022 season.

Penn Charter at Germantown Academy, Friday, Jan. 20, 7 pm – The second meeting between the two teams could go a long way towards determining the Inter-Ac’s top squad.

Souderton at Perkiomen Valley, Saturday, Jan. 21, 12 pm – Souderton and Perk Valley are projected to be two of the top teams in their respective leagues, the SOL and PAC.

Lansdale Catholic at Archbishop Wood, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. – The final regular season game could be a preview of a much higher stakes game in the PCL Tournament.

New Hope-Solebury at Upper Moreland, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. – The second meeting between the two teams in the final regular season game could determine the SOL Freedom title. UM won the title last year, and the two teams shared the crown two seasons ago.