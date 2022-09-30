2022-2023 Fantasy Basketball Previews: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have Luka Doncic paired with a bunch of nice role players. What does that mean for Fantasy basketball?

What?! Your Fantasy basketball league wasn’t Hosted on Fantrax? Inconceivable! Check out all the features of Fantrax Fantasy Basketball Commissioner and we’re pretty sure you’ll come around to our way of thinking.

Dallas Mavericks Fantasy Basketball Preview

Depth Chart

Pos Starter 2nd String 3rd String PG Luka Doncic Frank Ntilikina Jaden Hardy SG Spencer Dinwiddie Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Reggie Bullock Tim Hardaway Jr. Josh Green PF Dorian Finney-Smith Maxi Kleber Davis Bertans C JaVale McGee Christian Wood Dwight Powell

Format Dependent

We know Luka Doncic is an elite superstar in the NBA. The problem is that his high value varies greatly depending on your league’s scoring system. In a 9-cat roto league last season, Doncic was the 28th ranked player for per-game stats. On Fantrax, his ADP is 4.7 making him impossible to draft in that format. Let’s look at 8-cat roto (no turnovers). Luka gains significant value here as he’s a high turnover player. However, even still his value last season in 8-cat made him the 13th ranked player. In a H2H league last season if you punted both FT% & TOs Luka Doncic would have been the 5th ranked player in per-game averages. He was also the 5th ranked player in points leagues. My conclusion here is simple. If you aren’t playing in a points league or H2H league where you are punting FT% and TOs don’t target Luka Doncic.

Limited Upside

Spencer Dinwiddie could have value with Jalen Brunson gone, right? Well, Dinwiddie has never been a top 100 guy in category leagues. If you are investing draft capital on your Fantasy team why target a guy with Fringe Fantasy relevance? I like Dinwiddie as a player you can stream for assists the problem is that he’s currently being drafted in over 50% of Fantasy Leagues with an ADP of 123.4. They won’t be on most waiver wires for you to stream. Spencer Dinwiddie will not be drafted to any of my Fantasy teams.

Fringe Fantasy

Dorian Finney-Smith is a quality two-way role player in the NBA. Unlike Luka, for Fantasy purposes, much of Dorian’s value in category Leagues has been derived from his lack of turnovers. He’ll help you in threes, but that’s about it. If you play in a league that values ​​turnovers like 9-cat roto, Dorian Finney-Smith is fine as a final pick but is hard to get excited about.

Starter Minutes?

JaVale McGee has been named the starting center for the Mavs. Luka having a rim runner in JaVale makes a lot of sense. The problem is JaVale McGee played 20MPG once in the last decade. If he’s playing 20-25 minutes a night, it will probably be hard for him to stay healthy. McGee might have Sneaky short-term Fantasy value in category leagues, but I wouldn’t cross my fingers on him being a reliable Fantasy asset for the entire season.

Reduced Role

It would appear that Christian Wood is not a starter for the Mavs at least to open the season. Does that matter? Christian Wood probably wasn’t going to get the 30+ MPG on a winning team he was getting on the Rockets, to begin with. Could he play 28? Alas! Aside from McGee getting the starting center spot being an issue, the Mavs have potential small-ball lineups that don’t include Christian Wood. My biggest worry with Wood is him becoming upset with his role. He won’t be the top 80 guy he was in category Leagues last season, but the top 100 is still on the table. On Fantrax, Christian Wood’s ADP is 67.6, which is honestly decent value for points Leagues (41st ranked player in this format last season).

Returning From Injury

Tim Hardaway Jr. has an ADP of 347.1 on Fantrax making him an unbelievable value in Deeper leagues. However, in standard formats, he’s a questionable final pick at best. THJ hasn’t been a top 100 guy in category Leagues since he played for the Knicks. I wouldn’t expect that to change especially since he’s returning from a significant injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. could be the one that takes minutes from Christian Wood if the Mavs prioritize a small switchable lineup.

For more great analysis check out our full 2022-23 Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit!

Fantrax was one of the fastest-growing Fantasy sites over the last few years, and we’re not stopping now. We are the most customizable, easy-to-use, and feature-rich platform in the industry, offering the Greatest Fantasy experience for your dynasty, keeper, redraft, and best ball leagues. Fantasy sports doesn’t sleep, and neither does Fantrax, with seasons running 365 days a year. Take your Fantasy Leagues to the next level now at Fantrax.com!