2021 NFL Draft Re-Do: Atlanta Falcons Still Taking Kyle Pitts?

If the Atlanta Falcons had to do the 2021 NFL Draft all over again, knowing what they know now, do they still make the same selection in the first round?

The 33rd Team thinks the Falcons would still draft Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick. The first three Picks went as follows in the 33rd Team’s revised draft.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence
  2. New York Jets: Edge Micah Parsons
  3. San Francisco 49ers: WR Ja’Marr Chase

“Pitts is an extremely talented player,” 33rd Team writes about the Falcons taking Pitts. “Quarterbacks love throwing to tight ends because the throws are much easier and simpler. Pitts also opens things up in the run game and is a personnel group-buster.”

