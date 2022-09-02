2019 NBA Re-Draft: San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson a Top-10 Pick?

Keldon Johnson arrived to the San Antonio Spurs via the 2019 first-round pick the Silver & Black received in the infamous Kawhi Leonard trade with the Toronto Raptors that Shook the NBA landscape in July 2018.

And despite not being the Spurs’ first choice in the 2019 draft (Luka Šamanić was selected No. 19 overall before being waived in Oct. 2021), Johnson has certainly exceeded the expectations set for him when he was the No. 29 overall pick by San Antonio at the end of the first round.

Bleacher Report recently released a hypothetical re-draft of a 2019 class that featured some star-level talent. And right in the mix of the top 10 was Johnson, who has the lowest original selection of any player in the first 10 picks in this re-draft.

