2019 NBA Re-Draft: Lu Dort Still Proves to be Underrated

Since going undrafted back in 2019, Lu Dort has been nothing short of Spectacular for the Oklahoma City Thunder. While he started out as a defensive specialist as a rookie on a two-way deal, he’s now a well-rounded up and coming prospect that delivers on both ends. In fact, he was one of the most productive young scorers in the NBA last season.

When looking back, he would have been well worth a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, meaning the Thunder got a steal.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently released his view of the 2019 NBA Draft class if a re-draft were to happen today.

Dort is ranked 26th in these rankings, which is extremely low relative to his performance through three seasons. It’s still a compliment given he was originally undrafted, but there’s no reason to think he shouldn’t be higher. Whether you look at his statistics or simply watch Dort play, he’s easily a top-20 player in his class.

Just last season, he averaged 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while converting on 2.5 3-pointers per contest.

There’s a reason only a handful of players from the 2019 class have earned large contract extensions. Dort was just extended on a five-year deal worth $82.5 million while many others in this class are still without a rookie extension.

When looking at his basic numbers relative to the 2019 Rookie class, Dort is top-22 in both rebounds and assists per game and top-ten in points per contest.

Similar to other players on Rebuilding teams, not enough credit is given to guys not in the national spotlight. Dort is also one of the best Perimeter Defenders in the entire NBA despite his young age.

All things considered, there’s a real argument Lu Dort should be in the Lottery conversation of a 2019 NBA re-draft.

