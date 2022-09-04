2019 NBA Re-Draft: Lu Dort Still Proves to be Underrated

Since going undrafted back in 2019, Lu Dort has been nothing short of Spectacular for the Oklahoma City Thunder. While he started out as a defensive specialist as a rookie on a two-way deal, he’s now a well-rounded up and coming prospect that delivers on both ends. In fact, he was one of the most productive young scorers in the NBA last season.

When looking back, he would have been well worth a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, meaning the Thunder got a steal.

