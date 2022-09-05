2018 NBA Re-Draft: Where Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Land?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a solid young piece for the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but NBA fans couldn’t have predicted his career trajectory going the way that it has.

The former no. 11 pick by the Charlotte Hornets (traded to Clippers on draft night), has been everything expected and more. Heading into his fifth year of his career, and the first of his max contract, Gilgeous-Alexander has the potential to land his first All-Star selection.

To show All-Star potential early in his career, and the Thunder rebuild, is impressive, as Gilgeous-Alexander will likely continue to prove as the rebuild progresses.

