2018 NBA First-Round Pick Reportedly Retires

Chandler Hutchison was the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of Boise State.

It’s Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel relayed that the 26-year-old has retired.

Winderman’s tweet on Wednesday: “The Heat’s G League affiliate announced that Chandler Hutchison, the NBA Veteran who has been playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has retired.”

The team announced in a press release (on Wednesday) that they had acquired Wayne Stewart and that Hutchison had retired.

