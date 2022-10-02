2017 NBA First Round Pick Signs With New Team

TJ Leaf had a very successful year with the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team during the 2016-17 season.

He was part of the team that star point guard Lonzo Ball led, and they made it all the way to the Sweet 16 before losing to De’Aaron Fox and the Kentucky Wildcats.

After averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest on over 61% shooting from the field, Leaf was the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

