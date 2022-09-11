2016 flood inspires Coburn’s new short story: La. Literature | Entertainment/Life

Baton Rouge Writer Emily Beck Cogburn’s short story, “Losing Everything,” is a tale of loss and redemption.

Inspired by the events of the August 2016 flood, the story was recently published in the “Weird Weather” issue of Alluvian (alluvian.space/current-issue-weird-weather). Alluvian is a creative online journal started in 2015 that publishes fiction, nonfiction, poetry, art and video related to environmental concerns.

In Cogburn’s story, the main character, Doris, lives above her late mother’s hair salon in a fictional small town near Baton Rouge. Doris feels like a failure, unable to recover from her mother’s death and find her direction in life. One night, she wakes up to find that the salon has flooded. With the help of the sheriff and his boat, she and her dog escape to the town hall, where the mayor asks her to assist stranded residents like herself.

“During the flood, I remember people saying over and over again that they lost everything,” Cogburn said. “I wanted to write a story about what that meant, but I also wanted it to have hope. The flood was a terrible time for many people. Still, like any tragedy, it taught people something about themselves.”

Cogburn is the author of the novels “Louisiana Saves the Library” and “Ava’s Place.” Her short stories have appeared in a variety of literary journals. Follow her on Twitter, @emilycogburn and on Facebook, @emilybeckcogburn.