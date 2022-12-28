2012 University of Kentucky basketball team: Where are they now?

The confetti fell.

“One Shining Moment” played.

One-by-one, members of the 2012 University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team celebrated winning the national championship by cutting down the nets.

Then a decade passed.

Where is the Squad now that brought Kentucky its eighth national championship? We went in search of them.

Well. 23, Anthony Davis

#23 Anthony Davis of the 2012 University of Kentucky Men's Basketball National Championship Team

Anthony Davis is the only player from the Championship team you will still find shooting hoops in the NBA. Davis was drafted as a No. 1 pick in 2012 by the New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans). He was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, just in time to win an NBA Championship with them in 2020. Davis has been named an NBA All-Star eight times. Davis also has his own Charity that provides “opportunities for children, rewarding kids to stay active and excel in school.” The Charity is headquartered in Florence, Ky. Davis, a native of Chicago, also donated $350,000 to relief efforts for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims in August.

Well. 20, Doron Lamb

#20 Doron Lamb of the 2012 University of Kentucky Men's Basketball National Championship Team

Doron Lamb has played for at least a dozen teams since the national championship Wildcats. This season, he’s playing basketball for Scafati Basket, in the Lega Basket Serie A, which is regulated by the Italian Basketball League. Lamb was drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft as the 42nd pick by the Milwaukee Bucks. He played 23 games with the Bucks before going to the Orlando Magic for a season and a half, then spent a season in the NBA’s G League before heading overseas to play ball.

Well. 3, Terrence Jones

#3 Terrence Jones of the 2012 University of Kentucky Men's Basketball National Championship Team

Terrence Jones is also still playing basketball. He has played for nearly a dozen teams since winning the national title. Jones currently plays for Cariduros de Fajardo in Puerto Rico’s BSN league. Jones was the 18th pick in the 2012 draft. He played five seasons with the Houston Rockets and six total seasons in the NBA. He also spent time playing in the NBA’s G League.

Well. 14, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

#14 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of the 2012 University of Kentucky Men's Basketball National Championship Team

After being selected as the second pick in the 2012 draft, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist spent eight years in the NBA. Although there were no official retirement headlines, Kidd-Gilchrist gets cheers from a different crowd now, advocating for those who stutter. In 2021, Kidd-Gilchrist founded Change & Impact Inc., an initiative that works to improve access to health care and expand services and resources for those who stutter.

