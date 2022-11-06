$200 Million Richer Than Shaquille O’Neal, NBA Star Built Massive Net Worth Despite Having No Popularity

There are a handful of Retired Athletes who have a higher net worth than NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal. Thanks to his insane popularity, Shaq has had numerous blockbuster endorsement deals both while playing and after retiring. Moreover, he has made some smart investments that have helped him have a huge net worth.

However, there is one certain ex-NBA star who has a higher net worth than Shaq despite not having the popularity of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. It is Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman.

He played in the NBA for quite some time and had a decent career to look back upon after retiring. Despite playing for teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Clippers, fans around the world best remember Bridgeman for his exploits off the court.

A relatively unknown NBA star has a higher net worth than Shaquille O’Neal

Four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O’Neal has built himself a huge business empire. Apart from being a great businessman, he is also well known for his association with ‘Inside the NBA’. Thanks to such ventures, he is one of the most popular celebrity figures in the world.

The same does not apply to Junior Bridgeman. They did not have the celebrity status of Shaq during his time in the NBA. However, some smart business from Bridgeman’s end has helped him have a net worth of around $600 million.

Bridgeman played in the NBA during the 70s and 80s and he was involved in the blockbuster Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trade from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earning a decent salary of $350,000 during his time with the Clippers, Bridgeman turned his attention to business. He opened three Wendy’s Franchises by the time he retired and now he is Wendy’s largest franchise owner.

Interestingly enough, Bridgeman worked at Wendy’s for some time to understand the workings better. Thanks to his smart investing, he currently has a net worth of $600 million.

He retired way before Shaquille O’Neal made his NBA debut. Bridgeman Retired with an average of 13.6 points, 2.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

