$200 Bonus for 1 Goal in USA vs. Wales

The BetMGM bonus code gives new customers $200 in free bets for just a $10 wager as long as any team scores a goal in the 2022 World Cup. What a great deal that’s here just in time for today’s 2 pm kickoff between Team USA and Wales.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top sports betting apps, so sign up today and start betting on the 2022 World Cup right now!

How To Get The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code BOOKIESWC

BetMGM Sportsbook gives new users $200 in free bets for making a $10 wager on any 2022 World Cup game. Here’s how the offer works:

Sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using the bonus code BOOKIESWC Make your first deposit for at least $10 or more Bet $10 on any 2022 World Cup game and get $200 in free bets if any team scores a goal

$10 Get $200 If Any Team Scores A Goal – Bonus Code: BOOKIESWC” data-offer_id=”9326″ data-site_offer_id=”18986″ data-position=”1″ data-listversion=”20221118155450″ data-single_cta=”1″ data-listtype =”secondary op-list” singleOperatorCtaId=”21528″ rankingClusterId=”2548″> BetMGM Bet $10 Get $200 If Any Team Scores A Goal – Bonus Code: BOOKIESWC Bet Now

This is an awesome deal from BetMGM Sportsbook. All you have to do is bet $10 on any 2022 World Cup Game via a pre-game moneyline, and regardless of the outcome, as long as any team in the entire tournament scores a goal, you’ll get $200 in free bets in the form of four $50 free bets. You then get up to one week in order to use your free bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Codes For USA vs Wales

Instead of the bet $10 to win $200 deal, new users can get a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000. Make your first bet, and if it loses, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in site credits. New users can only claim one welcome offer, so you aren’t eligible for this if you took the bet $10 to win $200 deal.

BetMGM Sportsbook is also giving all customers One Game Parlay Insurance for all 2022 World Cup tournament games. Just make a One Game Parlay featuring between four and 10 legs, and if exactly one leg loses, you’ll get back up to $25 in the form of a single free bet.

2022 World Cup Schedule for Monday, November 21

Monday’s soccer betting schedule for the 2022 World Cup is listed below:

11 am EST: Senegal vs. Netherlands

2 pm EST: USA vs. Wales

The USA vs. Wales game is the biggest game of the day as far as betting goes. The USA is +140, a draw is +210, and Wales is +310. Those betting odds suggest there is no true favorite, but the USA is favored to win the game more than any other outcome. This is likely due to having far more experience in the World Cup, but overall, this should be a very close game.

BetMGM Sportsbook is regarded as one of the best sports betting sites, so register for a new account today and bet on the 2022 World Cup!