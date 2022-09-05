20 years on, Music is Art Festival still amplifying a vibrant Buffalo arts scene | Music

The Inaugural Music is Art Festival, held at the corner of Franklin and Allen Streets in 2002, had two stages and a few dozen bands and artists.

When Music is Art celebrates its 20th anniversary on Sept. 10, more than 200 bands and live mural artists will perform on 21 stages inside and across the grounds of Buffalo RiverWorks, which has been home to the festival since 2017.

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

“There was something really cool about those early festivals, when we were happening in tandem with the Allentown Art Festival,” Goo Goo Dolls bassist and Music is Art founder and president Robby Takac said in 2012 on the 10th anniversary of the MiA festival.

“It felt really grassroots and exciting and a little bit forbidden, and it was really cool. But obviously, we’ve grown. It’s become something else, but the same vision, the same desire to showcase what is great about the arts culture in Buffalo, stay the same.”

Today, Takac’s enthusiasm for the project and belief in the depth and strength of the Buffalo music and arts scene remains undiminished.

“When we started meeting early on to plan this year’s festival, we asked each other, ‘What are the things that have happened over the past 20 years that are the most potent and the most memorable?’ ‘” Takac said during a phone interview from Charlotte, NC, a stop on the current Goo Goo Dolls tour.

“And it wasn’t necessarily about the headliners we brought in, or the time when the Goo Goo Dolls played, or any of that. It was about the fact that there’s been such a stew of people at the event over the years. And we wanted to amplify that beautiful mess as much as we possibly could.”

For Takac, the ability to reach across geographic and economic lines and offer attendees the opportunity to experience something heretofore outside their wheelhouse is the prime motivator behind the herculean effort required of the MiA team to produce the festival year after year.

“What stands out in my memory is seeing a 7-year-old kid sitting on the ground watching a live hip-hop act for the very first time in their life, or some kids that rode their bikes in from the First Ward watching an artist create a 16-foot-tall live mural, or watching a group of Suburban Housewives walking through the Refringement silo and experiencing things that they never have in their lives.

“Out of all of these experiences, those are the moments that stick out.”

The very nature of the MiA Festival – more artists than one person could see in one day spread across more stages than could possibly be monitored simultaneously – demands that an attendee be adventurous, remain open to going down rabbit holes, and amenable to following whims in the interest of discovery.

Or, as Takac puts it: “Look at the schedule, pick some things you want to see, and then just go from there. And let whatever happens happen.”

Here are a few suggestions for signposts on your MiA journey.

This stage, located inside Buffalo RiverWorks proper, boasts a thrillingly diverse lineup running the gamut from jazz to jam band, alternative to folk. You could reasonably stick around this stage the entire day and find musical fulfillment, but the MiA Mandate suggests that mixing it up is the key to nirvana. That said, catching the end-of-evening run kicking off at 10:15 pm and featuring, in order, Funktional Flow, Canetis, Marquee Grand and Fernway is highly advisable.

Stop by this stage, located in the RiverWorks parking lot in front of the rinks, at 8 pm and catch a run of Fantastic rock and alternative bands, beginning with Johnny Hart and the Mess and proceeding through sets from Mom Said No, Auqiie and Tortoise Forest.

Located in the back corner of RiverWorks behind the rinks, this stage offers a packed roster between 11 am and 11 pm I would recommend making time for singer/songwriter Sara Elizabeth at 4:15 pm and the soulfully virtuosic Blaise Mercedes at 7:15 pm

Located on the dock along the Buffalo River behind RiverWorks, the Floating Stage schedule wraps up with the powerful 1-2 Punch of Buffalo Music Club founder David Cloyd at 9:30 pm and Buffalo art-rock outfit Rabbit Jaw at 10:15 pm But prior to that, the 5 pm Buffalo debut of Fort Worth, Texas, indie rocker/power pop auteur Ryan Hamilton – recently signed to Wicked Cool Records by that label’s head honcho, Little Steven Van Zandt – is one of MiA’s must-see sets.

The Blossom Village and Wharf Stage

Across the river at RiverFest Park, the bandshell will be resounding with a full lineup of jam, indie rock and soul throughout the day. Highlights include sets from the socially conscious soul-rock of Farrow at 4 pm and the Indomitable R&B of David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam at 5 pm Space Junk wraps the bandshell activities with a 9 pm set.

Over the past few MiAs, the activities at RiverFest Park have evolved into a festival-within-a-festival, and this year, that evolution is underlined. In addition to the bandshell jams, you can catch an additional roster of Buffalo indie rock (including a set of noir-rock from Randle & the Late Night Scandals at 6:15 pm) on the Wharf Stage, and get your hip-hop on at the Junglist Coalition and Elements of Hip-Hop stages.

Located along the corridor between the Amusement rides and the silos, the 716 Sideshow Stage will host wonderfully weird, outside-the-box musical artists throughout the day. If you’re in the mood for some heavy rock, you could do worse than virtuosic guitarist and songwriter Ethan Weissman, who will hit the Sideshow stage at 8 pm

You might want to stay close to the Sideshow Stage through 9:45 pm Rumor has it that Takac will be “sitting in” with the band he calls “my favorite-ever Kiss tribute band,” Buffalo’s Kiss This.

11 am to Midnight Sept. 10 on the grounds of Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.), River Fest Park and the Michigan/Ganson grain elevators. Free.