#20 Utah Football Set To Host #7 USC For Dark Mode Game
Football
THE GAME
The No. 20 University of Utah Football team is going Dark Mode this week when it hosts the No. 7 USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will kick off at 6 pm MT, airing on FOX.
FOLLOW ALONG
HOME SWEET HOME
Utah is 109-36 (.751) in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present) and is 81-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham round. The Utes have four undefeated home seasons under Whittingham (2008, 6-0; 2009, 6-0; 2019, 7-0; 2021, 6-0). Utah has also won 22 of its last 23 home games, including a streak of 11 in a row (Dec. 5, 2020 – Present), which ties for the second-longest streak in the Whittingham era (11 games from Oct. 12, 2018 – Nov. 30, 2019). The Longest streak since 2005 was 21 games from Sept. 15, 2007 (vs. UCLA) to Oct. 23, 2010 (vs. Colorado State).
BY THE NUMBERS
• Utah’s game against USC will be the Utes’ 99th as a member of the Pac-12 Conference.
• Head Coach Kyle Whittingham is two wins away from 150 career victories.
• Saturday’s game will be the eighth Matchup between Utah and USC in Salt Lake City with Utah holding a 4-3 advantage.
• Utah Ranks 10th in the FBS in first downs offense (155) and is 14th in scoring offense (40.3 ppg).
• Through six games, Utah’s defense has 10 interceptions, which ranks third nationally.
NEED TO KNOW
• Utah is currently 55-43 (.561) all-time in Pac-12 games since joining the league in 2011.
• Through six games, Utah leads the Pac-12 in passing yards allowed (179.3), time of possession (33:01) and total defense (315.8).
• Utah has 13 turnovers through six games, including 10 interceptions with the Utes ranking ninth in the FBS in turnovers gained.
• Utah is 66-23 when ranked in the AP Poll during the Kyle Whittingham round.
• Utah has eight consecutive years of winning seasons, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 15 of Whittingham’s 17 years as head coach.
• Utah was picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the preseason poll, receiving 26 first-place votes.
• The Utes have won the Pac-12 South Title four times (2021, 2019, 2018, shared title in 2015), including three in the last four seasons, winning the Championship game in 2021.
• Utah ranked No. 7 in the Preseason AP Poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.
• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 73 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah increased its capacity to 51,444 with the Ken Garff Red Zone in 2021.