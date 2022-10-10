20 Utah Football Set To Host #7 USC For Dark Mode Game

THE GAME

The No. 20 University of Utah Football team is going Dark Mode this week when it hosts the No. 7 USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will kick off at 6 pm MT, airing on FOX.

FOLLOW ALONG

HOME SWEET HOME

Utah is 109-36 (.751) in Rice-Eccles Stadium (1998-present) and is 81-25 in RES during the Kyle Whittingham round. The Utes have four undefeated home seasons under Whittingham (2008, 6-0; 2009, 6-0; 2019, 7-0; 2021, 6-0). Utah has also won 22 of its last 23 home games, including a streak of 11 in a row (Dec. 5, 2020 – Present), which ties for the second-longest streak in the Whittingham era (11 games from Oct. 12, 2018 – Nov. 30, 2019). The Longest streak since 2005 was 21 games from Sept. 15, 2007 (vs. UCLA) to Oct. 23, 2010 (vs. Colorado State).

BY THE NUMBERS

• Utah’s game against USC will be the Utes’ 99th as a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

• Head Coach Kyle Whittingham is two wins away from 150 career victories.

• Saturday’s game will be the eighth Matchup between Utah and USC in Salt Lake City with Utah holding a 4-3 advantage.

• Utah Ranks 10th in the FBS in first downs offense (155) and is 14th in scoring offense (40.3 ppg).

• Through six games, Utah’s defense has 10 interceptions, which ranks third nationally.