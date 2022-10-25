20 Golf Gifts for the Dad Who Loves To Play Every Sunday

With the Well+Good SHOP, our Editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our Editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP

If your dad loves to play golf, chances are, he’s out there on the green every chance he gets. And considering how weirdly hard it is finding Dad a good gift for the holidays (or any special days), golfing gifts could be your best bet. Even if he’s not an avid golfer, the benefits of playing golf go far beyond just being a fun social activity when you have down time on the weekends. It also can be a good form of exercise, do wonders for your mental health, and help build stability, all of which is why many golf-loving dads (including mine) love to get in a round of golf whenever they can.

And luckily, most Golfers (or those interested in dipping their toes into the waters of the golfing world) always welcome more…golfing stuff. So, if you’re looking for the right gifts, keep reading below for some of the best clubs, accessories and gear to help Dad improve his golf game.

Best golf for dads who like to play golf

Golf Clubs Titleist Vokey Design SM9 Wedge — $200.00 Without getting too technical, wedges are golf clubs that are used for “short-approach shots,” or strokes generally within 140 yards. They’re Prefect for bunker shots or any shot for which you want the ball to launch up into the air and drop sharply. So, if your dad wants to improve his chances of scoring a birdie, he’ll want to have this in his golf bag. “For beginners, the Titleist Vokey K Grind is most appropriate for playability,” says former golf touring professional and founder of Paradise Golf, Eric West. “For advanced players, the turf should dictate which kind of wedge and bounce characteristic is most appropriate.” TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood If Dad wants to perfect his long game, a fairway wood is a must-have to take on the green. It provides a lot of lift on the ball and allows you to hit it far without setting up a golf tee. “Personally, I still like the Taylormade M6 Fairway Woods for all skill levels, although they are a few generations old now,” says West. TaylorMade 2022 Stealth Driver — $580.00 Another reliable club is The Taylormade Stealth Driver. According to West, it’s “exceptional for all skill levels,” due to the special nanotexture technology that is designed to optimize the amount of distance and spin that the ball gets when you strike it.

Golf Clothing FootJoy Men’s Premiere Series-Tarlow Golf Shoe – $144 – $340 If you’re wondering what shoes to wear on the green, West is a huge fan of the FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow Golf Shoes. The upper is 100 percent waterproof and the Versa-Trax outsole keeps you anchored to the ground so that you can balance your stance while you swing. The shoes also provide additional support for your arches, thanks to the super comfy OrthoLite EcoPlush Fit-Bed insole. Golf Flags Needlepoint Belt — $175.00 At $175 a pop, this isn’t just your ordinary belt that you pair with your slacks. It’s a staple piece that will last you for many months, thanks to the high-quality materials and craftsmanship. The belt is hand-stitched and finished with tanned Italian leather for extra durability. Plus, each one is specially packaged in a handmade wooden gift box. Related Stories Peter Millar Drum Stripe Performance Polo — $68.00 Originally $98, now $68 A true mark of a golfer is their polo shirt. And according to West, this Peter Millar polo is the crème de la crème of polo shirts. Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, this tee is 100 percent moisture-wicking, making it lightweight and super breathable on scorching hot days. Plus, it contains UPF 50+ protection to keep your skin protected from the sun’s harsh rays. Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Pants — $85.00 If you don’t want your clothing to become a distraction on the course, these Adidas golf pants have got you covered. The durable twill fabric is super stretchy in the waist and allows you to have full range of motion as you swing. Oakley, OO9154 Half Jacket® 2.0 XL — $151.00 If Oakley glasses are good enough for golf legends like Tiger Woods, then chances are they’re pretty good. And these Oakley sunnies are all about comfort and clear vision. Their frame is lightweight and securely rests on the bridge of your nose so you can hit the ball with force. As a bonus, you can easily swap out the lenses at any time. Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% — $160.00 Another shoe that makes walking on the green easy on your feet are these kicks from Nike. Although West is a fan, other Golfers Swear by them, too. In fact, one five-star reviewer wrote: “These might be the best pair of golf shoes Nike has made. As an avid golfer, I find these shoes to be very comfortable and easy to clean. When I put them on for the first time, it felt like they were already broken [in].” The shoes have two spikes on the front and back to help create more traction so that you can anchor yourself to the ground.

Balight Golf Swing Trainer Aid — $45.00 Originally $50, now $45 If Dad wants to strengthen his stroke, this golf swing aid can help him do just that. It’s particularly helpful for those who are beginners to help them learn how to control their club, maximize the power behind their swing, and to strengthen their overall tee-up position. Titleist 2021 Pro V1x Same Number Personalized Golf Balls — $57.00 What better way to keep track of your ball than to have one with your name on it? The Titleist 2021 Pro V1x Same Number Personalized Golf Ball set comes with a total of 15 balls and gives you the option to spell out any your name or any other title you want on the front and back of the ball. SKLZ Golf Indoor Putting Green — $45.00 No time to go to the driving range? Build up your shot accuracy with this indoor putting green. The green has three different holes and a few Bunkers in between to really challenge your range and skill level. Garmin Approach® G12 Watch — $200.00 One way to keep ahead of the game is to understand the course. And this Garmin Approach® G12 Watch allows you to do just that and then some. With it, you can keep score, view the layout of the course and keep track of your own score. Sunday Golf, Golf Nickel Bag — $30.00 Originally $40, now $30 Instead of using a carrier bag, this Handy accessory case can help store all your essentials. Small items like golf tees, ball markers and even your wallet can fit in this little carrier so you don’t have to leave the course when you forget something. Peter Millar Lightweight Carry Golf Bag — $295.00 The best part of this bag is how lightweight it is. Even when you pack it with all three of your clubs (driver, putter, and wedge), it’s not going to be a heavy burden on your back. It’s also super compact compared to other golf bags, which allows you to take it with you just about anywhere. The New York Times Personalized Golf History Book — $135.00 If your dad is a golf pro or just an avid fan of the game, then this history of golf will be a nice sentimental gift. It features highlights and historic stats from the game over the years, with legendary stories and pictures from some of the golf greats and tournaments. Golf Ball Markers — $10.00 A useful and most practical gift is this set of ball markers. They quite literally mark the spot of your ball so that you can accurately hit from where you last teed off. Therabody Theragun Mini — $178.00 Originally $199, now $179 Golfers need to recharge, too. If you have any lower back pain or tense shoulders after hitting the driving range, this recovery device is one way to help your muscles unwind and release tension. The Mini helps to loosen up cramps, knots, and Stressed out muscles by applying up to 2,400 Percussions to your body. This allows for increased blood flow to reduce any muscle inflammation that causes discomfort.

