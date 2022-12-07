20 Bears Earn Academic All-MEAC Honors for Football

BALTIMORE, Md. (December 7, 2022) — 22 Morgan State University football players earned Academic All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors for the 2021 season, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“Congratulations to our football student-athletes for maintaining a 3.0 or better grade point average,” MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. “While so much attention is paid to what happens on the field and who hoists the Trophy at the end of the season, it’s the work in the classroom, the efforts toward earning a degree, that exemplify what it means to be a student-athlete . These young men are to be commended and celebrated.”

The Scholars that are acknowledged are sophomore, junior and senior Athletes that have cumulative scores of 3.0 or above. All-Academic Accolades also recognize transfer student-athletes who have represented a conference institution for at least one year.

Listed below are the 2022 Football All-Academic Honorees:

Morgan State (20)

Marvin Atuatasi

Treyvon Branch

Malcolm Brown

Dexter Carr

Jaeden Davis

Daymond Hamler

Eric Hunter

Javante Joseph

Bruce Mattox

Joseph Owumi

James Reddick

Habakkuk Regnis

Lawrence Richardson

Keshawn Scott

Ja’Noy Sumner

Kobe Tuitele

Roderick Walker

Elijah White

Tyler Wilkins

Jayden Wooden

