2 transfer wide receivers visit the Plains

Since the transfer Portal window officially opened on December 5, the Auburn football coaching staff has been working hard to secure as many visits and as much interest as possible. Although high school recruiting is still going on, there is only a 45-day window before spring for transfers to enter the Portal and choose their next program, so the emphasis has switched to those prospects, for now.

Earlier this week the Tigers hosted a huge number of linemen on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and even secured the commitment of former Western Kentucky Offensive tackle Gunner Britton, the No. 5 transfer OT in the portal. They joined Dillon Wade as the second transfer tackle to choose Auburn football in this cycle.

This weekend should be a busy one on the Plains for Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff, and they’re kicking things off by hosting two major transfer wide receivers on campus.

The first visiting receiver was the second-leading pass catcher for the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past season. Bryson Green, who entered the transfer Portal earlier this week, arrived on the Plains Friday for a visit, per On3 Sports.

Throughout his two years at Oklahoma State, Green racked up 48 receptions for 723 yards and seven touchdowns. A member of the 2021 class, Green has two years of eligibility left.

The second visiting receiver is Nick Mardner. He originally signed with Hawaii as a member of the 2018 class, and played there until 2021, when he transferred to Cincinnati for the 2022 season. While playing at Hawaii, Mardner was coached by none other than Auburn football’s newest wide receivers Coach Marcus Davis.

Over three years at Hawaii, Mardner caught 62 passes for 1,270 yards and eight touchdowns. In his single season with Cincinnati, he caught 19 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. As a Graduate transfer, the former Bearcat will have one year of Eligibility left to play.