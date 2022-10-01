2 trades Lakers could still make that would make them legitimate NBA title contenders in 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers have a bit of optimism surrounding their team heading into the 2022-23 season. Still, it feels like they missed an opportunity to make some big moves this offseason that could have made them a surefire Championship contender. With the season right around the corner, the Lakers still feel like a borderline playoff team that probably isn’t designed to make a Finals run.

That could change very quickly, though; after all, this team is led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But the rest of their roster has a lot of question marks that could end up killing this team’s title hopes. That could change if the Lakers decide to pull off a massive move before the start of the season.

The Lakers swung and missed on a couple of big deals this offseason, but recent reports have come out saying they aren’t opposed to trading their two tradeable first-round draft picks if the price is right. With that in mind, let’s take a look at two deals the Lakers could pull off before the start of the season that would undoubtedly make them a Finals contender.

2 trades that could elevate the Lakers to a Championship contender

Trade no. 2: Utah Jazz

Lakers get: Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk

Jazz get: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

The Utah Jazz have quickly entered a Furious rebuild this offseason, and have been looking to accrue as many draft picks as possible to aid their efforts. Even though the Lakers and Jazz already swung a trade this offseason that didn’t involve Russell Westbrook, the Jazz have had interest in Westbrook, as long as the Lakers include their two tradeable first-round draft picks.

To this point, the Jazz are the last team known to be willing to take on Westbrook and his massive contract before the start of the season. However, the Lakers have scoffed at the idea of ​​sending over their two tradeable first-round picks in any deal involving Westbrook. Now that the draft picks are on the table, a deal could be done here.

Each player the Lakers get here would strongly solidify their rotation. LA could have a pick between Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson at guard, but it’s clear Conley would increase Los Angeles’ odds of winning a title this season. He could slide in as an immediate replacement for Westbrook as the team’s starting point guard, and would be a much better fit than him alongside James and Davis.

Malik Beasley has been a solid secondary scorer early in his career, and he could either start alongside Conley in the backcourt or be the first guy off the bench. He’s exactly the type of player the Lakers need in their rotation. Kelly Olynyk was recently picked up from the Detroit Pistons, but he could solidify a weak rotation at center, and also start if the Lakers wanted him too.

Overall, this deal would shore up the Lakers rotation in a way they have been unable to throughout the offseason. They don’t need a ton considering they already have James and David onboard, and each of these three guys would add something that the Lakers desperately need. It may cost them, but it would immediately make LA a team to watch in the Western Conference this season.

Trade no. 1: Indiana Pacers

Lakers get: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, TJ McConnell

Pacers get: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

One of the other teams recently rumored to have interest in a package of Westbrook and the Lakers last two tradeable draft picks was the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are looking to rebuild, and they have some solid players who could be of interest to the Lakers. This trade package would surely make the Lakers a title contender this season.

The Lakers were interested in picking up Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Pacers, but were skeptical of giving up their two first-rounds. This trade package is basically that deal, with Indiana adding in TJ McConnell as a bit of an incentive for the Lakers to move their draft picks.

Turner would immediately fill the Lakers biggest hole at center, while Hield would slide into the team’s starting shooting guard role. McConnell is a solid two-way playmaker at point guard who would probably be used in a bench capacity, but his playmaking abilities would help keep Los Angeles’ offense moving throughout games.

The Pacers seem committed to holding onto Turner to start the season, but that could change if the Lakers float their two first-rounders to Indiana. Turner’s addition is the big piece here, and Hield could be a strong secondary scorer behind James and Davis. The Jazz trade package is strong, but it’s clear the Pacers one here is better, and it gives the Lakers their best shot at winning it all this season.