2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - NOV 08: A general view of the US Open Trophy on the seventh hole tee box during previews for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on November 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – NOV 08: A general view of the US Open Trophy on the seventh hole tee box during previews for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on November 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

NBC’s coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season.

According to Golfweek, Broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to “refresh” the team for years to come.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button