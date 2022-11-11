2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – NOV 08: A general view of the US Open Trophy on the seventh hole tee box during previews for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on November 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Keyur Khamar/Getty Images

NBC’s coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season.

According to Golfweek, Broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to “refresh” the team for years to come.

Golf Channel executive producer Molly Solomon commented on these significant changes to the network’s coverage.

“Roger and Gary have been synonymous with NBC Sports’ golf coverage for decades, having educated and entertained multiple generations of viewers and having made some of the most memorable calls in the history of the game,” Solomon said. “Their professionalism and prowess is only exceeded by their character as they have been great teammates and friends to so many of us here. We will be honoring their Careers during our coverage of the PNC Championship in December.”

Maltbie has been covering golf for NBC Sports since 1992. Koch, meanwhile, joined NBC in 1997.

Golf fans have made it known on social media that they’ll miss hearing Maltbie and Koch in the broadcast booth.

It’s unclear who will replace Maltbie and Koch next season.