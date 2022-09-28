2 potential trade candidates for Hawks Entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Atlanta Hawks are eager to prove their Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021 was not a fluke. A swift first-round loss last season showed that they needed to make some moves this offseason. They did just that.

The Hawks made one of the biggest moves of the offseason by trading for Dejounte Murray. The All-Star should be a great wingman for Trae Young as a defender and secondary Offensive engine. Adding Sharpshooter AJ Griffin and trading Kevin Huerter for some bench pieces and a future first-rounder should give the Hawks a strong foundation on the roster while allowing them to make more moves if needed.

Atlanta probably won’t be looking to make another big trade this close to the start of the season. However, they will be on high alert throughout it. The front office knows that they have to make the most of the opportunity to build around Young and Murray. The roster around them is strong but they aren’t yet one of the very best teams in the conference. If push comes to shove, they may have to trade one of their key starters.

As the Hawks begin training camp, here are two key names to watch out for as trade candidates.

2. Clint Capela

Clint Capela has been a key player for the Hawks over the last two seasons. They led the entire league in rebounding two seasons ago and have been a key presence on both sides of the floor. However, he may be the odd one out if the team decides to make another big upgrade. Part of the reason why is that they already have the player who will take his starting center spot.

Onyeka Okongwu is showing some massive potential. His versatile defense and shooting efficiency makes him an ideal starting big man. Capela has the role over him for the moment but it isn’t because Okongwu isn’t ready for it.

Onyeka Okongwu with a different kind of 4 point play! Defense ➡ Offense Watch the @ATLHawks on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/mw89cJq9R9 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022

Capela is owed roughly $61.5 million over the next three seasons, which could make it tougher for the Hawks to move on from him. It’s a sizable sum but still not impossible to move, especially because Capela’s game would fit in just about everywhere. Any trade the Hawks make will likely be for a player making a lot of money. Capela’s contract seems likely to be the one that’s used to get the salaries to match.

If the Hawks need another boost, using Capela’s sizable contract to land an upgrade is a possibility. They would have to find a dependable backup behind Okongwu but would still have a reliable starter at the five if they decide to use Capela in a trade.

1. John Collins

John Collins has been in trade Rumors for a while now, even as the Murray trade went down, and none of them have come to fruition. He has developed frustrations with the Hawks numerous times during his career. Even though those tense moments have cooled each time, their histories linger. They could be a factor in deciding if this is the season the Hawks actually decide to send him elsewhere.

With Murray now on board, Collins is still very useful as another offensive threat. With another great playmaker at his disposal, he should have Cleaner looks at the hoop and the potential to shoot better than he ever has before. A trio of himself, Young and Murray could be the nucleus of the best offense in the NBA after Atlanta ranked second last year.

But while Murray provides some help for Collins, he also may be the primary reason he gets fewer overall touches. He insisted that the frustrations over his role with the team were overblown, but he still got brutally honest about the team not playing up to its potential. How many more times can the front office allow the trend of him getting discontent with the team to continue?

Even if Collins remains content with the Hawks, he would still remain a potential trade candidate. He could be an appealing addition for many teams because of his shooting and slashing abilities. Not many forwards can shoot above average from deep and possess the coordination and hops to dunk over just about anyone.

Anytime trade season comes around in the NBA calendar, the trade that sends Collins out of Atlanta has always been seen as a “when” rather than an “if” situation. Time and time again, the Hawks decided not to deal him away. Yet, he should still remain on the trade radar since he is perhaps the last big trade chip Atlanta has left.

Using Capela as a trade chip works because Okongwu is ready to start. But using Collins makes more sense given that other teams may value his versatile skill set more (on top of being three years longer than his frontcourt mate). When trade season comes around again, all eyes will be on Collins and Atlanta to see if he could potentially be on the move.