2 Playoff Contenders Showing Interest in San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl Trade

Many teams around the NBA are monitoring the San Antonio Spurs as being a potential seller at the trade deadline. With Veterans like Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott, there will be plenty of options.

Before the season began, Poeltl declined the maximum extension offer the Spurs could make of $58 million over four years. He will command a significantly greater payday in free agency. Given that he is 27, he is primed to be a trade candidate as San Antonio rebuilds long-term.

