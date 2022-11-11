2 Patriots voted to midseason NFL All-Pro team

With the first nine weeks of the NFL’s 2022 regular season in the books, the folks over at The Athletic have released their midseason All-Pro team. Two members of the New England Patriots have made the cut.

Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots (15 votes) The third-year pro has gone from sixth-rounder in 2020 to one of the leading players at his position. He hasn’t surrendered a sack this season and is just as effective in the run game.

The Patriots Offensive line has had its issues recently, but Onwenu continues to be the unit’s best player — and one of the best interior Offensive linemen in all of football. He received the second most votes at his position behind only Joel Bitonio of the Cleveland Browns (36).

Matthew Judon, New England Patriots (16 votes) The move from Baltimore to New England prompted a spike in production, as Judon racked up 12 1/2 sacks in 17 games in 2021. The seventh-year pro has elevated his game even further in 2022 and has a league-leading 11 1/ 2 sacks through nine games. After earning Pro Bowl Nods in each of the last three seasons, he appears likely to extend that streak and possibly take home his first All-Pro selection.

Judon has had an impressive start to the season and is currently on pace to break the NFL’s single-season sacks record. No matter if he will set a new mark or not, he has been a pivotal member of the New England defense. As a result, he earned the second most edge votes behind another Brown, Myles Garrett (22).