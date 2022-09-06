2 OROY Picks, TJ Watt Best in NFL?

Two Pittsburgh Steelers are among the popular picks for 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, while one analyst wonders if TJ Watt isn’t the best player in the NFL.

There was plenty of fallout from the Steelers releasing their first depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday. Mitch Trubisky stands atop the pile as the starting quarterback, while Devin Bush and Kevin Dotson each won their respective position battles.

The Steelers named Trubisky, Watt, Cam Heyward, Miles Killebrew and Najee Harris their 2022 captains.

Steelers Practice Notes: Figuring out where Jesse Davis fits in; rare game-week padded practice.

Steelers Injury Updates: Diontae Johnson was limited in practice on Monday.

The Steelers finalized their practice squad with three more additions on Monday. Former Steelers ILB Buddy Johnson was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is spotlighting Jack Lambert this week.

The NFL Network’s Good Morning Football panel Revealed their Rookie of the Year predictions. Kyle Brandt thinks Kenny Pickett will win Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Jamie Erdahl has George Pickens winning OROY.

Steelers Legend Rocky Bleier walked the Steelers 5K on Saturday with his daughter Rosie to raise money for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and Chuck Noll Foundation.

Tyler Dunne of Go Long examines what makes TJ Watt the best player in football.

According to CBS SportsMitch Trubisky is among six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000+ passing yards, a 64%+ completion percentage and 29+ wins in their first four seasons.

Cincinnati Bengals head Coach Zac Taylor commented on the Steelers’ offense. “They added a guy who has been to a Pro Bowl and a first round pick who has been successful,” Taylor said. “I don’t know what the offense is going to fully look like. … We have really smart players and will have to adjust.”

Taylor also Touched on it being Steelers Week. “Every game in this division has that feel to it. The easiest path to the Playoffs is to dominate the division. You feel it from our fans,” Taylor said.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin will speak with the media at noon. President Art Rooney II will speak at 1 pm — Alan Saunders

