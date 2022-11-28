2 Of The Worst Contracts In The NBA Right Now

In a league full of lucrative contacts, there are a few NBA players that are not worth the money they are receiving.

Those types of immovable contracts have become difficult for many teams across the league.

Some of the players with these contracts are former stars of the league that has seemingly fallen off.

Here are the two worst contracts in the NBA right now.

1. Russell Westbrook

Even though this is the final year of his contract, the Los Angeles Lakers are paying Russell Westbrook $47 million this season.

This contract was signed when Westbrook was coming off his MVP season.

Since then, Westbrook has been on three teams in as many years and has looked like a shell of himself.

His points per game have decreased every year since 2019, and his inability to shoot remains a big issue.

But, Westbrook continues to rack up the counting stats as he is once again among the NBA leaders in assists.

Games with 10+ assists off the bench this season: 4 — Russell Westbrook

4 — Rest of the NBA combined @NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/phKKWIsmQq — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 19, 2022

He has even moved to a bench role with the Lakers this year.

The lack of production from Westbrook is nowhere it needs to be from a player making $47 million.

2. Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers decided to make a bold decision by signing Tobias Harris to a 5-year, $180 million contract back in 2019-20.

While that was the going rate for a player of his caliber at the time, it was not a deal the Sixers should have made.

Harris is a good player making elite player money.

The 30-year-old has only averaged over 20 points per game once in his NBA career.

As well as never making an All-Star team.

Harris still has this season and next under contract in Philadelphia.

In which he will make around $37 million and $39 million, respectively.