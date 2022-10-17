2 of the 10 Best Mini Golf Courses in the US are in Missouri

You don’t have to be good at golf to enjoy a round of Mini Golf with friends and family. One website set out with the goal of finding the 10 Best Mini Golf Courses in America, and two of the top 10 are in the Show-Me State of Missouri!

According to the travel website called thetravel.com, Missouri is home to two of the 10 Best Mini Putt Courses in America. The two that make the list are the Mini Golf at Big Cedar Lodge coming in ranked 7th (ranked just ahead of Disney World’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf), and the other is the Shoot for the Stars Mini Golf in Branson, which Ranks 4th on the list

The website says this about the mini golf at Big Cedar Lodge…

“One that stands out most features the golfer having to put the ball into the mouth of a big Bass fish. The visual set-up of Big Cedar Lodge is already beautiful and the mini golf experiences gives it a well-deserved spot as a top tier course in the country.”

The site goes on to say this about why Shoot for the Stars Mini Golf makes the top 5…

“This colorful course is already visually beautiful when visiting, but it does provide some themed elements to take it to the next level. Some of the landmarks tied into a couple of holes include the Hollywood Bowl and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. The Comedy involved adds to the fun as few golf courses do have a story in motion for the theme.”

Here is a Youtube video of Shoot for the Stars in Branson.

I will just say that mini golf is a blast, and both of these courses look like a ton of fun. I have never played either of them but if you have let me know, do they belong in the top ten best in the US?