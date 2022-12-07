2 NFL Teams That Desperately Need Playmakers In 2023

The NFL season is seeing teams already packing their bags, as their 2022 season is practically finished.

However, for these teams, they have 2023 to look forward to.

They can rebuild their team with Playmakers though the NFL Draft, or free agency.

But what are the two NFL teams who need Playmakers the most in 2023?

1. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have spent 2022 destroying their defense.

They traded away several of their defensive stars, getting little in return for those players.

However, quarterback Justin Fields is finally emerging as an Offensive savior, but with no defensive help.

I feel bad for Bears fans. Y’all finally have a QB and you trade away all of your defensive help. — Geoff (@g_frantz80) November 6, 2022

Because of the trades of Roquan Smith, Khalil Mack, and Robert Quinn, there are few Playmakers on defense.

But, the Bears also need Playmakers on offense to help Fields in 2023.

While Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney are his top receivers, he needs someone better than them.

With the Bears holding a high-value 2023 draft pick, and having tons of cap room in 2023, they can sign themselves some playmakers.

2. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans came into 2022 with only one widely known playmaker on their team.

With the team trading Deshaun Watson to Cleveland this season, the Texans are lacking talent on their roster.

While they hope their draft picks can turn into playmakers, they need to sign some in 2023 to have any hopes of winning games.

Their defense has no star players, and it shows, with them ranking as one of the worst units for 2022.

With plenty of draft capital for 2023, the Texans need to use it to rebuild and get Playmakers back on their team.