2 New Entries Join Lower Region Of Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

CONNECTICUT — The top eight teams in last week’s Connecticut high school boys basketball maintained their positions in the latest balloting, with two new entries claiming the last two spots.

East Catholic received the top nod from 17 of 19 Voters to stay atop the rankings, followed by Northwest Catholic and Windsor, who collected one first-place vote each.

Here are the top 10, with last week’s ranking in parentheses, as well as all other teams receiving support.