2 New Entries Join Lower Region Of Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
CONNECTICUT — The top eight teams in last week’s Connecticut high school boys basketball maintained their positions in the latest balloting, with two new entries claiming the last two spots.
East Catholic received the top nod from 17 of 19 Voters to stay atop the rankings, followed by Northwest Catholic and Windsor, who collected one first-place vote each.
Here are the top 10, with last week’s ranking in parentheses, as well as all other teams receiving support.
- East Catholic (lw: 1)
- Northwest Catholic (lw: 2)
- Windsor (lw: 3)
- Notre Dame-West Haven (lw: 4)
- Danbury (lw: 5)
- Kolbe Cathedral (lw: 6)
- Wilbur Cross (lw: 7)
- Notre Dame-Fairfield (lw: 8)
- St. Bernard (lw: NR)
- Ridgefield (lw: NR)
Also receiving votes: Hillhouse, Staples, Bloomfield, WCA, Wilton, Xavier, Fairfield Prep, Weaver, Cromwell, Daniel Hand, Conard, Kennedy, Windsor Locks, Wilby, Holy Cross, Glastonbury, SMSA, Griswold.
Voters: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Matt Finkel, WVIT-30; Mark Jaffee, Waterbury Republican-American; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Chris Saunders, WATR-AM; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Compiled by Joe Morelli