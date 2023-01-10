2 More 2023 College Football Polls Launch and Huskies Remain in Familiar Position

We haven’t quite put a bow on the 2022 college football season just yet with Georgia and TCU keeping everyone in suspense for the rest of the evening, but more and more experts, analysts and pundits can’t wait for the upcoming fall schedule to kick off.

As far as Kalen DeBoer’s second University of Washington team goes, a definitive trend is emerging.

Big Game Boomer, a Tireless list-maker, has slotted the Huskies eighth in its way-too-early Top 25 rankings, while 247Sports, which weighs in on just about everything football-minded, likes the UW ninth.

This comes after Brett McMurphy of Action Network last week forecast an eighth-place poll ranking for DeBoer’s guys in the first stab by anyone at picking next season’s heavyweights.

So far, it’s unanimous for the 2023 Huskies — they’re expected to be a Consensus Top 10 football team going forward.

Eight, nine and eight.

Not bad for a once-battered Jimmy Lake program that struggled to finish with the eighth-best record (tied at 4-8) in the Pac-12 alone in 2021.

Most pollsters across this great country are usually set in their ways and always pick Alabama, Georgia or Ohio State as the preseason favorite. Interestingly, Big Game Boomer has put the weight of that projection … on Michigan.

Boomer likes the Huskies slotted between Alabama and Notre Dame — and two Slots higher than Oregon, but two Slots behind not-long-for-the-Pac-12 USC.

Scroll to Continue

247Sports goes with the safe bets of Georgia and Alabama at 1-2, followed by those encouraging the Michigan Wolverines.

This outfit has put the Huskies in the middle of a Top 10 Pac-12 Trifecta of USC 8th, UW 9th and Oregon 10th.

Of course, Utah, Oregon State and UCLA are drawing plenty of attention, too, making for a highly competitive final SoCal iteration of the conference next fall.

Once the national Championship is decided, the Associated Press will present its final Top 25 to finish the 2022 season and the Huskies, by all indications from the Bowl results, are expected to line up in what’s becoming a familiar place for them — 8th

