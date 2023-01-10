2 More 2023 College Football Polls Launch and Huskies Remain in Familiar Position

We haven’t quite put a bow on the 2022 college football season just yet with Georgia and TCU keeping everyone in suspense for the rest of the evening, but more and more experts, analysts and pundits can’t wait for the upcoming fall schedule to kick off.

As far as Kalen DeBoer’s second University of Washington team goes, a definitive trend is emerging.

Big Game Boomer, a Tireless list-maker, has slotted the Huskies eighth in its way-too-early Top 25 rankings, while 247Sports, which weighs in on just about everything football-minded, likes the UW ninth.

