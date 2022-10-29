(2) Millbrook volleyball edges (11) Green Level in 4A fourth round

— It takes Championship pedigree to knock off the Defending champs.

Millbrook showed they’ve got it.

On Saturday, Millbrook defeated Green Level 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-*t, 25-23) in the fourth round of the NC High School School Athletic Association 4A volleyball playoffs. The Wildcats, who have three state titles in their history, but the most recent one coming back in 1995, are one of the last four teams left standing.

Millbrook (27-1) will host Cardinal Gibbons in Tuesday’s 4A East regional final.

Green Level (20-6), which notched its second straight 20-win season in just its fourth season as a varsity program, was in control for most of the first set until a Furious Millbrook rally. The Gators rebounded in the second set, and both the third and the fourth were back-and-forth throughout.

Green Level got some well-timed blocks by Talia Francom and the usual all-around game by Asia Thigpen, a Kentucky recruit. Olivia Hummel and Ellie Sampson stepped up as well.

But Millbrook got a little extra defense from libero Katie Kilpatrick, some back-row kills from Kiarrah Horne, and big-time blocks by Micah McKenzie and Breanna McMillan to pull away. Setter Hannah Rose Morrow came up big, not only in running the Wildcats’ humming offense, but on her serve as well.