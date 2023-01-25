2 Michigan golf courses among 10 best publics in USA, based on reviews

We often look to the “experts” when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it’s refreshing to cull data from “the people” to see what they think.

After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the US Golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50.

Well. 8 was Stonegate Golf Club in Twin Lake, with one reviewer writing driving an hour “was worth the trip.”

GolfPass has more on the course: “This tree-lined 2004 design just Northeast of Muskegon has graced past Golfers’ Choice lists of the top-rated courses in Michigan, as well as the Friendliest Golf Courses in the US In 2022, it really hit its stride, garnering dozens of glowing reviews from visiting golfers.”

Green fees at Stonegate cost about $72, according to GolfPass.

FREEP SAYS:This Serene Top 10 public golf course lets you play ‘Up North’ just 45 minutes from Detroit

