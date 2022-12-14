2 Lions declare for draft, won’t play in Rose Bowl

College football programs are in a busy time of year. The NCAA Transfer Portal features multiple comings and goings every day. Coaches are trying to put the finishing touches on the Class of 2023 ahead of National Signing Day. Players have other decisions to make on the NFL draft and COVID years, too. All the while, both coaches and players are trying to prepare for Bowl games.

It can be a lot to keep track of, and that’s why we’re here to help.

Penn State, like every other college football program, is dealing with the daily realities of player movement, and Lions247 is here to help keep track of it. Mark Brennan has you covered when it comes to the NCAA Transfer Portal Trackerand I’ll document Nittany Lions who are making decisions on the 2023 NFL Draft, Rose Bowl participation or whether to take advantage of the extra year of Eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 Pandemic right here.

There might be a little bit of overlap between the two posts, but the goal is to provide a clear look at personnel changes that might affect the future of the Penn State program. And here, that will be with players who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft or announced they are returning for additional seasons.

Well. 11 Penn State is slated to face No. 8 Utah, which won the Pac-12, in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif. It’s the first meeting ever between the Nittany Lions (10-2) and the Utes (10-3), and it marks Penn State’s first trip to the Rose Bowl since the 2016 season. Overall, it’s the Nittany Lions’ fifth appearance in the game, and they won a 1-3 record.

The post below will be updated.

For a limited time, we are offering everyone in the Nittany Nation a new Lions247 annual VIP Subscription (or an upgrade from a monthly VIP plan) at 50% off our normal rate. You will also be able to IMMEDIATELY sync your account to add-free Paramount+ at NO EXTRA CHARGE.