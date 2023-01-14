2 key injured OL that could miss spring camp

Before we know it, spring ball will arrive for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will be getting back to work with a focus on the 2023 season. Texas is a couple of months away from the beginning of spring ball, which could kick off a 2023 campaign that has the potential to be something really special.

Sark and the Longhorns are bringing back a ton of production and talent from last year’s team. And there will be well over a dozen spring enrollees from the 2023 recruiting class that will provide an injection of talent and depth at some key positions on both sides of the ball.

Texas’ offense looks to return 10 of the 11 starters from last year’s squad. Granted, the starter that Texas is losing is a big one, All-American junior running back Bijan Robinson.

One of the position groups on offense that looks like it will improve the most in 2022 is along the Offensive line. Texas is returning almost every single piece from the two-deep depth chart along the Offensive line from last year.

A couple of key young Offensive linemen could miss spring practice for Texas football

That will give Offensive line coach/offensive Coordinator Kyle Flood and the Longhorns a lot of flexibility in terms of figuring out which personnel are the right pieces to start in 2023. But there are still some injuries that Flood and the Longhorns will have to work through heading into spring ball.

Two returning Offensive linemen that figure to be in the two-deep heading into spring ball are now just recovering from early offseason surgeries. Here’s a look at the two Offensive linemen returning from a couple of surgeries that could miss spring ball for the Longhorns.