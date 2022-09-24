2 hottest Burning questions facing Clippers Entering 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Los Angeles Clippers are heading into training camp for the 2022-23 season with a lot of excitement. After getting destroyed by injuries last season, the Clippers are hoping to have their full ensemble of players healthy from the get go. If that ends up being the case, they could be one of the top teams in the NBA this season.

The Clippers are led by the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 playoffs, and George played in just 31 games due to a bevy of injuries. Getting these guys back will obviously be crucial to LA’s success, but the team remained fairly competitive even without them on the court for most of last season.

While Leonard and George will obviously draw the most attention from opposing teams, there are a lot of other skilled players on the Clippers roster who could help this team put together a strong season. With training camp Rolling around, Let’s take a look at the two hottest Burning questions surrounding the Clippers 2022-23 season that could determine how successful their season becomes.

2. Will John Wall be able to handle the Clippers starting point guard role?

The Clippers signing John Wall in free agency has the potential to be one of the best under-the-radar moves of the entire offseason. After reaching a buyout with the Houston Rockets, Wall signed a two-year, $13.281 million deal with the Clippers to reinforce their depth at the guard position. Wall now seems likely to be the Clippers starting point guard to open their season.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Wall has played in just 40 games over the past three seasons, and nobody really knows where his skills are at the moment. The last we saw of Wall was during the 2020-21 season, and he looked OK for the most part, but it was tough to get a true read on him considering he was playing for a desolate Rockets team.

Wall will now be thrown into the Clippers starting lineup, and will have expectations surrounding him from the get go. It’s Championship or Bust heading into the season for LA, and if they want to get to the top of the mountain, that will require Wall to play good basketball.

Of course, it’s worth noting the Clippers have Reggie Jackson waiting in the wings behind Wall if he struggles. Jackson had a strong 2021-22 season after being forced to take on a bigger role with Leonard and George missing so much time with injuries. He will likely be the first guy off Los Angeles’ bench, and could take over for Wall if he struggles.

The Clippers are in a great spot to take a flier on Wall, and if he can play like his old self, this will be a huge win for LA Wall could be the playmaker and secondary scorer that the Clippers were missing in the first two seasons of the Leonard/George partnership. And even if he fails, Jackson can easily slide into the starting role. But whether or not Wall excels could play a big role in the Clippers season.

1. Will Kawhi Leonard be able to make a successful return from his torn ACL?

There’s no question that the biggest concern for Los Angeles right now is Kawhi Leonard. After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, the Clippers are going to need Leonard to return and play like his old self if they intend on having any sort of success this season. How Leonard plays this season could change how the 2022-23 season goes for the entire league, not just the Clippers.

Last time we saw Leonard, he was at the peak of his powers. He was scoring at an incredibly efficient rate, facilitating the Clippers offense, and playing his usual brand of Lockdown defense. It was becoming tough to dispute his standing as arguably the most well-rounded player in the NBA prior to his ACL injury.

ACL injuries are one of the toughest injuries to recover from, given its lengthy recovery time and overall severity. Leonard Bouncing back and being the same player he was before the injury is no sure thing, especially given that he’s already 31 years old. Yes, we’ve seen Kevin Durant return from his torn ACL and look better than he has throughout his entire career, but that doesn’t mean Leonard will respond the same way.

Chances are Leonard will still be very productive, but there are a lot of questions that remain about his status. Will he hold up for the entire 2022-23 season? Will he be ready for the start of the season? And the biggest of them all is obviously will he be the player he once was? How Kawhi Leonard answers these questions is extremely important, and it will determine just how far the Clippers go this season.