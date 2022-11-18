2 guards Knicks are willing to trade

The New York Knicks are looking up these days. They are 8-7 early this year and have shown signs of life after a terrible 2021-2022 season. The offseason trade of former Dallas Mavericks point guard, Jalen Brunson, has paid dividends already. However, that has created a log jam of point guards on the Knicks roster.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania’s league sources, the Knicks have “shown willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley” in trade talks.

Rose does not have a ton of draft value at this point in his career. The Knicks guard is averaging just 6.7 points per game on 40 percent shooting. Rose does not see the floor very often, averaging just over 13 minutes per game. Quickley, on the other hand, should have plenty of trade value.

Quickley has played both point guard and shooting guard coming off the bench for the Knicks. In just over 22 minutes per game, he is posting 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. His versatility and young legs should attract suitors looking for a guard on the market. The Knicks multi-faceted guard is just 25 years old.

During the offseason, the Knicks gave Brunson a massive four-year, $104 million deal. So far, he has lived up to the hype. Brunson got a chance to really shine during the Playoffs last year when the Mavs were without Luka Doncic. That prompted his value to skyrocket and New York to make a big move.

This season he is averaging 20 points, 6.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Most impressively, he shoots 50 percent from the field annually and almost never turns the ball over for a point guard. That’s made both Rose and Quickley dispensable.