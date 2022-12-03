2 Critical Arts that might actually be Worse than level 3 Supers in Street Fighter 6

Like many in the fighting game community right now, we’ve been jonesing for more Street Fighter 6 action ever since the beta ended, but we do have some questions and speculations about what we’ve seen thus far.

Our own Nicholas “MajinTenshinhan” Taylor joins this Episode of Talk and Block to discuss something that stood out to him as a potential issue Capcom should look at between now and the time the game drops in 2023: the balance between level 3 Supers and Critical Arts .

All characters have three Supers in Street Fighter 6, and then a kind of fourth as their level 3 Super evolves into a Critical Art once their own life bar falls below 25%.

Level 3’s and Critical Arts are very similar, although the latter tends to do more damage and has a slightly different animation from the former. The problem Majin feels might be brewing? There are some cases where Landing a Critical Art appears to be less desirable than Landing a level 3.

Of the eight characters that were available for play during the beta, there are cases to be made for at least two of them that getting a Critical Art over a level 3 could be a nerf.

Give our chat a watch via the video Embed below and then let us know your thoughts, reactions, and additional two cents in the comments. We’d greatly appreciate your support over on our YouTube Channel with comments, likes, and a subscription if you enjoy what you see here.

Timestamps:

00:00 – Intro and initial feelings about Street Fighter 6

01:45 – Level 3 Supers vs. Critical Arts

02:46 – Juri loses ok

04:27 – The power of oki after Super

05:45 – Jamie loses follow ups

09:50 – Comeback mechanic