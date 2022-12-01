2 Century Boys Basketball Returns most of roster, poised for successful season

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – If you compare last year’s roster, to this year’s roster, the Century Patriots are nearly identical.

Isaiah Schafer: “Same group. Same guys. I’m excited to be back with them and now’s the time to do it if we want to make a run at it.” Darin Mattern: “I think we’re further along than in past years, and we should be with the experience we have back in the gym, it’s exciting and like I said we’re just looking to get better.”

Century Returns its top four scorers from last winter, three of those with division one basketball commitments. Schafer: “I think the unselfishness is huge. We know when the hot hand is hot, and we get it to them. It could be Ryan (Erikson) one possession on the block. It could be him scoring a couple when they double, or kick out to me or Anthony (Doppler). It could really go anywhere.”

The Patriots head into the season as the state’s number two team, behind the reigning champs, the Minot Magicians. With the expectation sky-high, Coach Mattern likes how his Veteran team is handling the pressure. Mattern: “Our Mindset has been good in practice. I think with a veteran team they understand, it comes down to one or two plays in tournament time. We talk about that all the time, the importance of playing every possession on both ends of the floor.” … and one end of the floor, is the focal point of this year’s group.

Mattern: “Backbone of our team is going to be our team defense, and we talk about it all the time, there’s going to be nights where you don’t shoot the ball particularly well, and when you don’t do that, you have to have something to hang our hat on. We think that’s going to be our team defense.”

William Ware: “We’re very athletic, we’re very long, and we work on our conditioning Everyday so we’re able to do that. When it comes to the games it’ll be very easy, and we can just make those big plays at the rim.”

The main storyline is returning talent, but overall depth is a major piece of this year’s program. Mattern: “We had 80+ kids try out for basketball, so nine through 12 we think we’ve established some depth in our program. Specifically speaking on the varsity level, we feel very comfortable playing a lot of kids, and we have quite a few kids who can contribute throughout the course of a season.”

Century begins its season this weekend out East. Regardless of confidence, there is always emotion starting a new year. Schafer: “I think it’s a mix of nervousness and eagerness. You’re always nervous no matter how many games you’ve played, but once you get comfortable in the first few minutes, it’s always a lot of excitement.”

