2 Bets for Offensive Showcase (December 27)

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

Nuggets Odds -3 Kings Odds +3 Moneyline -158 /+134 Over/Under 241 Time 10 p.m. ET TV NBA League Pass Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here.

The highest total of the night across a busy 10-game NBA Slate is found in a late night Western Conference Matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

The Nuggets are 3-point road favorites, and the total is set at 241. Both teams are ranked in the top six in points per game, Offensive efficiency and enter this contest as two of the healthier teams with both squads almost at full strength.

Points should be plentiful as these two teams do battle. Let’s dive into the Nuggets vs. Kings NBA same game parlay for Tuesday night.

Nuggets vs. Kings Same Game Parlay Odds & Pick

The Parlay: (+297)

Nikola Jokic Over 26.5 Points (-113)

Sacramento Kings Fourth Quarter Winner No Push (+100)

Nikola Jokic Over 26.5 Points

Nikola Jokic is fresh off a 41-point performance against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day. This is his third time scoring 40 or more over the last six games.

Digging into this stat further, Nikola Jokic has had a lot of success in the head-to-head matchups versus Sacramento. Over their last five head-to-head matchups he’s averaged 32.8 points and logged two or more 3-point shots in three straight.

Throughout those five contests, he’s put up 33, 38 and 50 points.Jokic looks primed for a big showing and is in a favorable spot to continue his hot shooting.

Sacramento Kings Fourth Quarter Winner No Push (+100)

The Kings have been one of the top fourth quarter scoring teams. They are averaging 30.1 fourth quarter points per game at home and have been able to finish games strong.

Although this game Tonight against the Nuggets looks to be back and forth in scoring and doesn’t look like it could be a blowout for either side, the Kings have one of the best benches in the Association in terms of scoring averaging 38.8 points per game . That could help especially late as the fourth quarter usually begins with almost exclusively bench players for both teams.

Look for their fourth quarter trend to continue and take Sacramento on the fourth quarter moneyline.