2 best trades to make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is just about one month away and it presents a good opportunity for the Oklahoma City Thunder to continue to shape their roster. The Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and the front office has done a good job gathering draft picks for the next couple of seasons. They have 15 first round draft picks through the 2029 NBA draft and 14 second round picks in that same time frame. For a small market team like the Thunder who don’t have the luxury of being able to entice star free agents to sign with them, building through the draft is the more viable option to ultimately becoming a contender.

However, acquiring a ton of draft picks has to eventually lead to something. There comes a time when those draft picks need to turn into on court production and results. The Thunder already have a foundational star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But constant losing can have an effect on players and it would be in the Thunder’s best interests to start ramping up that process as not to risk alienating Gilgeous-Alexander.

With that said, there are a couple of moves the Thunder can make at the 2023 NBA trade deadline that would not break up their young core nor would it jeopardize their stash of draft picks.

Darius Bazley and a 1st round pick to the Detroit Pistons for Saddiq Bey

In order for a trade to be plausible, it needs to work under the salary cap and it should be at least somewhat beneficial for both teams. This trade is exactly that. Not only does it work salary wise but it can potentially help both teams. Saddiq Bey has been rumored to be on the trading block with the Pistons possibly seeking an unprotected first round pick in return. Thankfully for the Thunder, they have no shortage of that. The Thunder are in possession of four 2024 first round picks and one of them is the Clippers unprotected pick from the Paul George trade.

The Thunder would still possess three first round picks in the 2024 draft by parting with the Clippers one. There’s also no guarantee that any draft pick would become as good as Bey already is. He’s a capable wing scorer and defender who can fit in next to Gilgeous-Alexander at shooting guard, or play alongside Josh Giddey at shooting guard with Bey as the small forward. He’s only 23-years-old and capable of being part of the Thunder future. The Thunder have been rumored to be looking to move Bazley and the Pistons could use some help at power forward.

Isaiah Joe to the Washington Wizards for Vernon Carey Jr.

The Thunder need help in the frontcourt, specifically at center. Now Chet Holmgren is penciled in as the center of the future, but he’s going to need a backup. Vernon Carey Jr. has been an afterthought in the NBA so far. The Charlotte Hornets gave up on him and the Wizards don’t seem to have a use for him either. He’s done very well in the G League though when given the opportunity. He fits the mold of one of those players that just needs a change of scenery. It’s his third year in the NBA now and he’s only 21-years-old.

The Thunder likely wouldn’t have to give up much to acquire Carey. Isaiah Joe has actually been getting solid minutes for the Thunder, but realistically he isn’t in their long-term plans, at least he shouldn’t be. With the lack of center depth the Thunder currently have a long time with their injuries, Carey would be able to play right away. His age and development certainly fit with the team’s timeline. He has a team option for his contract next season, so if he doesn’t pan out, it’s no big loss.