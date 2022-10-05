2 Arrested after fight breaks out at youth football game in Hoganville

Police in Hogansville say they were forced to break up a Brawl among parents and coaches at a youth football game on Monday night. Two people have been charged so far.

Police say this all started when a parent got upset over her son’s lack of playing time.

Police body cam video shows officers responding to the fight following a Troup County Parks and Rec youth football game. Police say a mother confronted a Coach and county rec official when her son was not allowed to play because he had not attended practices and the family had not paid the required program fees.

“They approached Coach and started threatening him, someone threw blows, they started fighting, several people joined in on the fight, and our Officer was on-scene, was overwhelmed by the amount of people and he called for assistance,” said Hoganville Police Chief Jeffrey Sheppard.

Hoganville police released this image from body camera video showing a fight at a youth football game in Troup County on Oct. 3, 2022. (Hoganville Police Department)

The chief says the family involved in the fighting does not live in Hogansville but resides in Troup County. The situation escalated and Hogansville police say they called for help from neighboring departments when the crowd moved out to the parking lot and tempers flared again. They say they were forced to use a Taser on a 17-year-old girl who they say was fighting and wouldn’t stop.

Investigators say they have filed charges against 38-year-old Peneka Tigner and 17-year-old Markeisha Reeves.

Police say they will have increased police presence at future youth football games and will issue criminal Trespass warrants against anyone charged that will prevent them from attending games or using parking property.

“As parents and adults, we are responsible for setting an example of the children there playing, they’re there to have fun, an event like this does not set a very good example for the children we are trying to mentor in these sports programs “, the chief said.

Police say they are reviewing all of the body cam footage from Monday night and expect to charge more people.