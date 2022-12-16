2 Alabama alumni leave NFL rosters on Thursday

Two Alabama alumni left NFL rosters on Thursday – one after a two-day stay.

The Indianapolis Colts announced the release of wide receiver Robert Foster from their practice squad after signing him on Tuesday.

Guard Lester Cotton was waived from injured reserve by the Las Vegas after a four-year association with the Raiders.

Cotton had been placed on injured reserve on Dec. 3, a day after he’d shown up on the injury report as a limited practice participant with a calf problem.

Cotton played 23 Offensive snaps in Las Vegas’ season-opening game, then made his first NFL start and played all 67 snaps at right guard in the second contest – a 29-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 18.

Since then, Cotton’s action had been limited to 40 special-teams plays in eight games.

Cotton entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie after starting for two seasons at Alabama, including for the 2017 CFP national championship team. Cotton came to Alabama as a 2014 Parade All-American and an All-State selection at Central-Tuscaloosa.

Cotton has spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders. He played in one game as a Rookie in 2019 and got on the field as a practice-squad callup in four games in 2021. In 2020, Cotton failed to make the regular-season roster coming out of the preseason and was not re-signed for the practice Squad as he was in 2019 and 2021.

When the Colts signed him on Tuesday, Foster had been out of football since Nov. 29, when the New York Giants released him from their practice squad.

But on Thursday, Indianapolis announced it had added defensive tackle McTelvin Agim to its practice squad, releasing Foster to make room for the former third-round draft choice. Agim had been released from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad on Tuesday.

Since Entering the NFL as an undrafted Rookie in 2018, Foster has 32 receptions for 642 yards with three touchdowns and 29 yards on two rushing attempts in 30 NFL regular-season games, including three 100-yard receiving performances with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Foster has not played in an NFL regular-season or postseason game since Jan. 9, 2021, when he appeared in the Playoffs with the Washington Football Team.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.