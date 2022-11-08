$2.8 million awarded to 16 Mississippi arts organizations through BFA grant

The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) has awarded $2.8 million to the recently released recipients of the Building Fund for the Arts (BFA) grant, providing funding for repairs, renovations, expansion, or construction to 16 arts organizations across the state.

According to MAC, a panelist of four experts within the art and economic community ranked 46 applications — requesting a total of $10.9 million — based on artistic quality, project plan, project professionals, organizational capacity, and project impact.

“Unfortunately, we could not award to everyone who applied,” said Marie Sanderson, board chair of MAC. “We are pleased that we can support these arts organizations in Mississippi for important projects that will impact their communities economically.”

Due to the Mississippi legislature’s amount of allocated funds for FY2023, only $3 million for the BFA program could be distributed.

“We see a great need for this type of financial support within our art community,” said Marie Sanderson. “We are Hopeful that the Mississippi Legislature will support more funding for the Building Fund for the Arts in the future.”

The following arts organizations have been named recipients of the BFA grant: