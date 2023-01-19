$2.6 million for ticket to Ronaldo-Messi friendly

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi defines, in a large part, an era, and that is why so many people are looking forward to the friendly match on Thursday. It’s a reunion of two of the greats of world football, albeit in the surprising game between a Riyadh XI and Paris Saint-Germain. While it may be classified as ‘friendly’, the truth is that it is being seen as something more like a ‘last dance’.

Ronaldo vs Messi: worth a pretty penny

One last dance to be held in Saudi Arabia, the new home of a Cristiano who, following the World Cup in Qatar, signed for Al Nassr FC to become the highest-paid sportsman in the world. Messi may still be plying his trade at one of the elite clubsand conquered the world in December with Argentina, but his best days are also behind him.

It will, at least for some, be one of the games of the year, and that is why many do not want to miss it, coming to pay huge amounts of money to get a ticket for the stadium. And as the head of the Saudi Arabian Entertainment Authority, Turki al Sheikh, has published on Twitter, a ticket has been sold for just over 2.6 million dollars (10 million riyals) at a Charity auction submitted by real estate businessman Mushraf al-Ghamdi.

“Congratulations, you deserve it, and may God reward you with good,” said al-Sheikh. The money will go to the Saudi state charity, Ehsan.

See Messi and Cristiano from the VIP area

The ticket grants its holder entry and access to the stadium and some privileged views of the pitch to see Cristiano and Messi lead their teams, but will also be able to later access the changing rooms to meet the two stars.

This is the first time the two stars have faced each other for two years, and for those who don’t make it to the game, fear not. Here as AS USA we’ll be bringing you all the coverage live and direct, through the inimitable words of Paul Reidy. You Lucky Bunch!